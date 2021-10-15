Posted on by Posted in Transport News 1 Comment ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground’s yellow tube train

London Underground

London is getting wetter – and its transport network may be too slow to adapt New Statesman

Last week, Osterley station on the Piccadilly line became London’s 89th tube station to offer step-free access from the ticket hall to the platform. ianVisits

Greater focus on fire risk within the Northern Line Extension called for a re-think on some elements of the project, according to engineers leading on the scheme. NCE (£)

Mainline / Overground

No trains between London Victoria and East Croydon this weekend (Saturday 16 to Sunday 17 Oct) due to railway upgrades Network Rail

Train crash at Enfield Town injures two Enfield Dispatch

Commuter trains planned around three-day week The Times (£)

Letter: HS2 will leave constraints of Victorian rail behind FT (£)

A 70 year old wheelchair user has told of the successes and failures of assisted travel at train stations. The Argus

Miscellaneous

The family of a drunken wedding guest who died after he fell down steps at a London Underground station have lost their £300,000 bid for compensation after a judge found he was unlawfully ‘trespassing’ when he died. Daily Mail

To Mask or Not on the London Underground Bloomberg

A man has appeared in court after refusing to buy a £2.70 fare for a train journey. News Shopper

An Insulate Britain protester who had to be removed by police from the roof of a DLR train was revealed on Tuesday to be the wife of a Transport for London boss. Standard

TfL has added to the roster of themed tube maps with one that marks both Black History Month and the 40th anniversary of Black Cultural Archives in Brixton, which celebrates the histories of people of African and Caribbean descent in the UK. ianVisits

Fraudster made £29,000 by selling fake first class LNER tickets on eBay and Shpock Yorkshire Post

Have you considered going sightseeing on the Hammersmith & City line? Diamond Geezer

And finally: Ex-London Underground trains go on test in Pennsylvania Rail Advent

The image above is from October 2020: London Underground’s yellow tube train

Tagged with:
One comment
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    15 October 2021 at 10:17 am

    A man has appeared in court after refusing to buy a £2.70 fare for a train journey. News Shopper…

    “The verdict was proved in the absence of the defendant.”

    Reply

