Perennial favourite, The Snowman returns to the Peacock Theatre, Holborn this winter for the 23nd year in a row, with a half-price offer on selected dates.

This magical stage adaption of Raymond Briggs’ much-loved book, and the film directed by Dianne Jackson and produced by John Coates, has transported a generation of children and their families into the wintery wonderland of a boy and a snowman that comes to life.

The musical The Snowman is directed by Bill Alexander and features music and lyrics by Howard Blake, design by Ruari Murchison, lighting by Tim Mitchell, and choreography by Robert North.

For selected performances between 20th November and 17th December 2021, there is an offer on tickets that usually cost £41-£46 being offered for just £20.

Tickets need to be booked by 31st October 2021 from here.