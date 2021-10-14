Posted on by Posted in Art No Comments ↓

Later this month there will be a light installation will project route of the Nothern line extension into the sky and illuminate the stations and buildings along the way with visual projections.

It’s all to mark the opening of the London Underground line extension.

The display, Line of Light is a large-scale light installation created by Projection Teknik which uses a daisy-chain of high-density beams to paint the route of the tunnels onto the sky and buildings along the route will be illuminated by moving projections. An accompanying series of soundscape podcasts will capture the music, voices and atmosphere of the neighbourhoods directly above the tunnels of the Northern line extension.

The light projections will take place between 6:30pm and 10pm on the evenings of Friday and Saturday 29th-30th October, with additional free daytime activities taking place at two festival hubs near the new Tube stations.

Concept image of the Line of Light

Find out more details when announced here.

