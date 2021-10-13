Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Greater Anglia has a cheap train ticket sale at the moment, offering tickets at just £5 or £1 for children one way – or £10 return.

The offer sees 50,000 seats available for several journeys across the network that are available to purchase before 31st October for trips between 14th October to 21st November.

The “Hare Fares” are available as Standard off-peak advance tickets only and are not valid with GroupSave and railcards, and first-class tickets are not included. Hare Fares are not valid on journeys wholly within the Oyster card area zones 1-6. Standard advance refunds rules apply.

A few random trips that I found for Londoners that are available for £10 return:

  • Return to Norwich on Sat 23rd Oct
  • Return to Lowestoft on Sun 24th Oct
  • Return to Great Yarmouth on Sat 23rd Oct
  • Return to Cambridge on Mon 1st Nov

Tip – if not too fussed about the date you travel, choose a convenient date, then when it shows the list of fares if no £5 fares are listed, click on the “5 day view” option to find dates that still have £5 fares available.

To help with planning a trip, the network map for the Greater Anglia services is here.

Book tickets here.

