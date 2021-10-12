Last week, Osterley station on the Piccadilly line became London’s 89th tube station to offer step-free access from the ticket hall to the platform.

Osterley has two new lifts giving customers step-free access from the street to the station platforms. Alongside these upgrades, boarding ramps will continue to be available to assist customers to board or alight the train, along with tactile paving along the full length of both platforms.

The planning permission for the lifts to be added to the station was granted in 2009, but was put on hold on the grounds that its a quiet station and relatively close to Hounslow East which is step-free.

The application to resume work at the station was made in September 2015, with funding approved in 2017. The two lifts were added to the existing footbridge on the opposite side of the existing staircases.

Step-free access was due to be completed last year but was delayed because of the pandemic.

The completion of work at Osterley brings the total number of step-free stations on the Tube to 89 following the opening of two new step-free stations on the Northern Line Extension at Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station last month. Step-free access has also been introduced this year at Underground stations at Wimbledon Park (in August), Ickenham (in June), Debden (in April) and Amersham (in February).

Work is continuing on Harrow-on-the-Hill and Sudbury Hill, which are scheduled to go step-free later this year.

In 2022, TfL will deliver full step-free access at Knightsbridge as part of a development scheme and Moorgate, which is already step-free to the Circle, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines via the recently opened station entrance. TfL is also progressing step-free access work that will make busy Zone 1 stations partially step-free in 2022. These are at Bank (Northern line only) and Paddington (Bakerloo line only).