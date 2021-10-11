A much loved Christmas tradition returns this year, as the refurbished Museum of the Home decorates rooms with Christmas displays from down the centuries.

The Museum’s main ground-floor display is a series of classic living rooms laid out as they could have been in the past, ranging from the Tudor era right up to a 1980s home. Every Christmas though, each of the rooms are decorated as they might have been done for Yuletide in times past, from the spartan puritans to over the top Victorians, and the plastic fantastic 1960s.

The former Geffrye Museum hasn’t been able to put on the Christmas displays since Winter 2017 as the museum closed in January 2018 for the huge refurbishment that saw it finally reopen earlier this year as a much larger museum.

So this is the first time in three years that people have been able to wander through time seeing how Christmas Past was celebrated in England.

The Christmas display opens on Tuesday 9th November and runs until just after 12th Night, closing on Sunday 9th January 2022.

The Museum of the Home is free to visit, and although not essential, they recommend booking tickets in advance in case you turn up on a busy day and can’t get in.

The Museum will be closed 25th to 27th December 2021 and 1st-3rd January 2022.