Posted on by Posted in History No Comments ↓

Today marks the 500th anniversary of the Pope granting the title of Defender of the Faith to King Henry VIII, and it is still claimed by British monarchs to this day.

Although granted in 1507 to King James IV of Scotland, the most famous occurrence was on 11th October 1521 when Pope Leo X granted the title to King Henry VIII in recognition of the English monarch’s book Assertio Septem Sacramentorum (Defense of the Seven Sacraments), which defended the sacramental nature of marriage and the supremacy of the Pope in opposition to the Protestant heresy.

Well, that worked out well didn’t it.

Although the King remained pretty much a Catholic and still opposed to Protestantism, his breaking from Rome was too much for the Pope and the title was revoked in 1530, but in 1543, the English Parliament restored the title for the supreme governor of the Church of England, basically the King or Queen.

Since then, every English and later British monarch has kept the title of Defender of the Faith although during the protectorate, Oliver Cromwell and his son didn’t use the title, and it was restored to use when the monarchy was restored.

So, on and off, the title has been in use for the past 500 years.

While this might sound like just an anachronistic bit of old history, every time you use coins to buy things, you’re using coins with that title on them. That’s because the original Latin phrase Fidei Defensor appears on all current British coins by the abbreviations, F D or FID DEF.

This notation was first added to British coins in 1714, during the reign of King George I. The decision of the Royal Mint to omit this and certain other parts of the monarch’s style from the “Godless Florin” in 1849 caused such a scandal that the coins had to be replaced.

As for the future, the title might finally fall out of use when the current Prince of Wales ascends to the throne, as he has indicated that he might prefer to be known as Defender of Faith, not the Faith”, and clarified in 2015 that “while at the same time being Defender of the Faith you can also be protector of faiths”

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> History