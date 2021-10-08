The Mail Rail is resuming its occasional walks through the old rail tunnels and will be adding an extra detour for Christmas to a part that’s not normally accessible.

During the walk through the tunnels, guides will reveal stories of the underground railway from over the course of 100 years – from its construction in the early 1900s, through the heyday in the middle of the century, to the eventual closure in 2003.

The Festive Tunnel Walk takes a detour exploring a loop of the tunnels not usually accessible on the Museum’s Tunnel Walks – this is the section of tunnel that was painted white by the post office staff and then decorated to create a Christmas Party ride for the post office staff when the line was open. It’s not usually included in the tunnel walks.

Tunnel Walks are £55 per person and the events last approximately 90 minutes.

The festive tours take place on:

Fri 17th December, 18:00 and 18:30

Tue 28th December, 15.00, 15:30, 18:00 and 18:30

They need to be booked in advance, and tickets will go on sale on Thursday 14th October from here.