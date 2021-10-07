Away from the high streets with their Christmas lights, there are the large parks that fill their gardens and trees with winter lighting displays. Once a bit of a rarity, they’ve surged in popularity in recent years and can now be found all over London, so there’s bound to be one close to you.

A delightful way to get out into the fresh air after ages of lockdown.

Listed by date of when then open…

Illuminature

Friday 22nd October 2021 – Sunday 9th January 2022

Barnes – Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust

A new light trail in the wildlife reserve just to the south of the Thames in Hammersmith/Barnes.

Prices:

Adult: £17.50

Children (4+): £12.50

Children (0-3): Free

Details here

Enchanted Woodland

Friday 12th November 2021 – Sunday 28th November 2021

West London – Syon Park

Now in its 14th year the trail winds through the arboretum, passing the sixteenth century Syon House, and ends at the spectacular Great Conservatory. An array of lighting effects – from high-tech lasers to low tech candles – illuminate the visitor’s way through the trees. The event is put together by a team of lighting designers and Syon staff so you can even ask them about the trees.

Prices:

Adult: £10

Children (3-15): £7.50

Children (0-2): Free

Details here

Christmas at Kew

Wednesday 17 November 2021 – Sunday 9 January 2022

Kew Gardens

This year’s trail features a host of firm seasonal favourites alongside pioneering new light installations, illuminating Kew Gardens landscape with vibrant bursts of colour and over a million twinkling lights.

This winter, Christmas at Kew incorporates new shows, including video shows, a fifteen-metre-wide dome of light allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in this unique mirrored illusion as they cross the lake, and a recreation of the Aurora Borealis.

Prices:

Adult: rom £21.50

Children (4-16): From £14

Children (0-4): Free

Family (2 adults, 2 children): From £65

Concessions available.

Details here

The Palace of Light

Friday 19th November 2021 – Sunday 2nd January 2022

Crystal Palace

Lightopia London promises to bring the history of Crystal Palace Park to life, with a Christmas light walk, creating a winter wonderland of illumination. See the Crystal Palace Park dinosaurs as you never have before, and their new companions, as Lightopia London bring their own dinosaurs to this Christmas light trail.

Prices:

Adult: £23.85

Children (3-15): £16:43

Children (0-2): Free

Family (2 adults 2 children or 1 adult 3 children): £74.20

Details here

Christmas at Kenwood

Friday 26th November 2021 – Sunday 9th January 2022

North London – Kenwood House

Perched on the edge of Hampstead Heath, the tranquil landscaped gardens will become home to an illuminated trail that invites visitors to see the historical landscape in a new light, as they step into a dazzling winter wonderland. Brand new for 2021, visitors of all ages will be captivated by this visually stunning, multi-sensory mix of light, fire and sound.

Prices:

Adult: From £21.50

Children (3-16): From £14

Family (2 adults, 2 children): From £16

Details here

Palace of Stardust

Wednesday 8th December 2021 – Monday 3rd January 2022

Hampton Court Palace

Explore the historic cobbled courtyards and gardens, filled with magical illuminations inspired by the palace’s famous astronomical clock; the ticking Tudor heart of Hampton Court installed by command of King Henry VIII.

Prices:

Adults:£12.50

Childred (5-15 years): £8.00

Family (1 adult 2 children): £24.50

Family (2 adult 2 children): £37.00

HRP Members: Half price tickets

Details here

Enchanted Eltham Palace

Thursday 9th December 2021 – Thursday 30th December 2021

Southeast London – Eltham Palace

Explore the grounds and gardens of the medieval palace to discover a world of illumination, sound and colour, and see the outside of the Great Hall bathed in light.

Prices:

Adult: From £14

Child: From £9.50

Family (2 adults, 2 children): From £37.50

English Heritage member Adult: From £12

English Heritage member Child: From £7.50

English Heritage member Family (2 adults, 2 children): From £31.50

Details here