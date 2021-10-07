If you have a need to own a large chunk of Westminster bridge, then for a deep pocket price, it’s possible to buy the entire balustrade from the bridge.

It’s not obvious to look at, but the balustrade on Westminster Bridge is not the original one as it was replaced 24 years ago when the bridge underwent £13 million worth of major strengthening and repair works. At the time it was decided that the balustrade would need replacing, although the reason for replacing it seems to be wrapped in mystery.

It’s been in storage at Lassco ever since but is something you can buy if you want – all 430 metres of it.

The entire run of ironwork can be transported on 10 to 12 articulated truck loads. Each section comprises three parts – rail, frieze and kerb.

In total, that’s 200 units of cast-iron balustrade, running to 350 metres with kerb attached, and another 80 metres without the original kerb.

From a heritage perspective, it’s important that the balustrade is reused for another bridge and is kept relatively intact as a complete unit, but I can’t help but ponder the appeal of owning maybe just one or two sections to decorate a back garden.

Details are here.