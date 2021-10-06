Winter is coming, and so are the pop-up ice rinks that populate the city each winter. After an obvious break last year, many are back once more for people to repeatedly fall over on.
In alphabetical order
Canary Wharf
Saturday 23 October 2021 – Saturday 26 February 2022
Canada Square Park will once again be transformed with a traditional alpine theme and a covered ice-rink with hundreds of twinkling fairy lights. The ice rink will be open for Halloween, Christmas and past Valentine’s Day.
Prices
- Adult/Teen (13 years and over): £17.95
- Children (4-12 years): £11.95
- Family (2 adults + 2 children or 1 adult + 3 children): £49.50
- Skate aids: £5.00
Hampton Court Palace
Friday 19th November 2021 – Sunday 2nd January 2022
An open-air ice rink in front of the famous Tudor palace.
Prices:
- Adult/Teen (13 years and over): From £16
- Children (3-12 years): From £11.50
- Family Ticket (1 Adult + 3 Children or 2 Adults + 2 Children ): From £46
- Skate Aid: £5
Limited skate aids are available per session and must be booked in advance
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
Friday 19th November 2021 – Monday 3rd January 2022
An ice rink inside the Winter Wonderland fair in Hyde Park, said to be the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink
Prices:
- Adult/Teen: £15.50
- Child (12 and under): £10.50
- Concessions: £14.50
- Family (2 Adults / Teens and 2 Children OR 1 Adult / Teen and 3 Children): £42
Note, there’s a £5 entry fee to Winter Wonderland, which is waived if you spend at least £20 on other attractions.
Natural History Museum
Friday 22nd October 2021 – Sunday 16th January 2022
The last time ever that an ice rink will appear in front of the Natural History Museum as the garden is about to be revamped. The Café Bar has a bird’s-eye view of the rink and is open daily until the Ice Rink closes.
Prices:
- Adults from £12.65
- Children from £8.80
Royal Museums Greenwich
Thursday 18th November 2021 – Sunday 9th January 2022
Set in front of Queen’s House and next to the impressive Christopher Wren designed Old Royal Naval College.
Prices:
- Adults from £15
- Children (3-15) from £8.50
Somerset House
Wednesday 17 November 2021 – Sunday 16 January 2022
Set inside the main courtyard of Somerset House, this is a more party-oriented skating rink, with DJ music takeovers, food, drink and champagne lounges.
Prices:
- Adult: From £15
- Children (under 12)/Concessions: From £8.50
Tobacco Dock
Rooftop ice rink which is more of a bolt-on to the drinks and food bar. The tables for food and drinks can be booked in advance, but the ice skating only on the day you arrive.
Prices:
Two hour bottomless Prosecco & meal voucher £44.95 per person
Note that the Tower of London is not having an ice rink this year. Camden Market and JW3 may have ice rinks, but have not confirmed yet.
Permanent ice rinks in London
Arsenal – Sobell Leisure Centre
