Winter is coming, and so are the pop-up ice rinks that populate the city each winter. After an obvious break last year, many are back once more for people to repeatedly fall over on.

In alphabetical order

Canary Wharf

Saturday 23 October 2021 – Saturday 26 February 2022

Canada Square Park will once again be transformed with a traditional alpine theme and a covered ice-rink with hundreds of twinkling fairy lights. The ice rink will be open for Halloween, Christmas and past Valentine’s Day.

Prices

Adult/Teen (13 years and over): £17.95

Children (4-12 years): £11.95

Family (2 adults + 2 children or 1 adult + 3 children): £49.50

Skate aids: £5.00

Details here

Hampton Court Palace

Friday 19th November 2021 – Sunday 2nd January 2022

An open-air ice rink in front of the famous Tudor palace.

Prices:

Adult/Teen (13 years and over): From £16

Children (3-12 years): From £11.50

£11.50 Family Ticket (1 Adult + 3 Children or 2 Adults + 2 Children ): From £46

Skate Aid: £5

Limited skate aids are available per session and must be booked in advance

Details here

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

Friday 19th November 2021 – Monday 3rd January 2022

An ice rink inside the Winter Wonderland fair in Hyde Park, said to be the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink

Prices:

Adult/Teen: £15.50

Child (12 and under): £10.50

Concessions: £14.50

Family (2 Adults / Teens and 2 Children OR 1 Adult / Teen and 3 Children): £42

Note, there’s a £5 entry fee to Winter Wonderland, which is waived if you spend at least £20 on other attractions.

Natural History Museum

Friday 22nd October 2021 – Sunday 16th January 2022

The last time ever that an ice rink will appear in front of the Natural History Museum as the garden is about to be revamped. The Café Bar has a bird’s-eye view of the rink and is open daily until the Ice Rink closes.

Prices:

Adults from £12.65

Children from £8.80

Details here

Royal Museums Greenwich

Thursday 18th November 2021 – Sunday 9th January 2022

Set in front of Queen’s House and next to the impressive Christopher Wren designed Old Royal Naval College.

Prices:

Adults from £15

Children (3-15) from £8.50

Details here

Somerset House

Wednesday 17 November 2021 – Sunday 16 January 2022

Set inside the main courtyard of Somerset House, this is a more party-oriented skating rink, with DJ music takeovers, food, drink and champagne lounges.

Prices:

Adult: From £15

Children (under 12)/Concessions: From £8.50

Details here

Tobacco Dock

Rooftop ice rink which is more of a bolt-on to the drinks and food bar. The tables for food and drinks can be booked in advance, but the ice skating only on the day you arrive.

Prices:

Two hour bottomless Prosecco & meal voucher £44.95 per person

Details here

Note that the Tower of London is not having an ice rink this year. Camden Market and JW3 may have ice rinks, but have not confirmed yet.

Permanent ice rinks in London

Alexandra Palace

Bayswater – Queens

Lee Valley Ice Centre

Arsenal – Sobell Leisure Centre

Streatham Ice Arena