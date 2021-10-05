Later this month, Britain’s newest polar research ship the RRS Sir David Attenborough will be visiting London for a few days.

Based in Greenwich, the boat itself won’t be open to the public, but the famous Boaty McBoatface submersible will be on display in the National Maritime Museum as part of a 3-day festival to accompany the antarctic survey ship’s visit.

The free exhibition at the Royal Maritime Museum will reveal what it’s really like to live and work in the Arctic and Antarctic today. Featuring a showcase of environmental science, engineering and technology, Ice Worlds will enthral families and aims to inspire the next generation of scientists, technicians, engineers and citizens.

During the 3-day event, there will be a chance to meet real polar scientists and explorers, and discover how robots can help unravel the mysteries of the ocean – including getting up close to the famous Boaty McBoatface submersible.

At the heart of the festival is the RRS Sir David Attenborough itself, sailing into Greenwich ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26. Although you can’t go on the boat itself, there will also be a large video screen set up in Greenwich which will show a live virtual tour of the ship – which will also be broadcast online if you can’t be there in person.

For most of us, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the ship up close before it begins its first mission to the Antarctic.

The British Antarctic Survey’s newest boat will be in Greenwich along with the exhibition from 28th-30th October.

The riverside video screen at Greenwich is open freely to all throughout the festival, with no tickets required. The exhibition and events in the National Maritime Museum need free tickets to be booked in advance, from here.