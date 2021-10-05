One month to go, so it’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the display still includes the traditional bonfire as well.
This year is also a good one as Guy Fawkes Night is on a Friday, so there’s a handful of venues having fireworks on Friday, with loads more on the Saturday and Sunday evenings, so with planning, you could have a whole weekend of fireworks and bonfires.
Most of them need booking in advance this year with few offering tickets on the night. Also, some venues are still not confirming details until closer to the date.
Any errors/updates, please add them in the comments below.
London’s 2021 Bonfire Night firework displays
|Area
|Date
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Alexandra Palace
|6th Nov
|4pm
|8pm
|£13.50
|Street food. laser show and bonfire.
|Arnos Grove
|Cancelled
|Barnes
|tba
|Battersea
|6th Nov
|tba
|tba
|tba
|Battersea
|7th Nov
|tba
|tba
|tba
|A family-friendly show with an earlier start time and child-friendly programming.
|Beckenham
|6th Nov
|5pm
|7:45pm
|£10
|Low noise display at 6pm
|Bexley
|6th Nov
|6pm
|8pm
|£10 (£7)
|Funfair in Danson Park
|Blackheath
|Cancelled
|Brockham
|Cancelled
|Bromley
|6th Nov
|5:45pm
|tba
|£8.50
|Carshalton
|Cancelled
|Caterham
|6th Nov
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£5.98
|Bonfire lit at 7:15pm
|Chigwell
|5th Nov
|6pm
|tba
|£12.45
|Barbecue and bar, tuck van, glow stall, dodgems, disco and more.
|Chislehurst
|5th Nov
|6:15pm
|7:30pm
|£8
|Chiswick
|4th Nov
|5pm
|tba
|Free
|Crystal Palace
|tba
|Dulwich
|6th Nov
|5pm
|7pm
|£10
|Bonfire on a video screen.
|Eden Park
|Cancelled
|Epsom
|6th Nov
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£12 (£8)
|Childrens display at 6:30pm
|Hackney
|Cancelled
|Hammersmith
|Cancelled
|Harrow
|6th Nov
|Noon
|7:45pm
|£7.84
|Also promoted as Diwali fireworks
|Herne Hill
|30th Oct
|5:30pm
|7pm
|£10
|Bonfire lit at 6:15pm
|Hillingdon
|3rd Dec
|5pm
|7pm
|£5.98
|Food stalls and funfair. Yes, the date is correct.
|Kempton Park
|6th Nov
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£10 (£7)
|Funfair
|Kingston
|tba
|Morden Park
|6th Nov
|5:15pm
|8:30pm
|£10 (£9.63)
|Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
|Muswell Hill
|4th Nov
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£8 (£5.98)
|Funfair
|Oakwood
|5th Nov
|6pm
|8pm
|£16.76
|Richmond
|7th Nov
|4:30pm
|7pm
|£10.78
|Funfair
|Shepperton
|5th Nov
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£8.14
|Funfair
|Southgate
|Cancelled
|Sunbury on Thames
|30th Oct
|5:30pm
|tba
|£7.06
|Designed for families with young children
|Tower Hamlets
|tba
|Wanstead / Redbridge
|3rd Nov
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£9.21
|Clubhouse bar will be open all day.
|Newham Royal Docks (formerly Wanstead Flats)
|tba
|Walton-on-Thames
|5th Nov
|5pm
|8pm
|£10 (£8.74)
|Funfair
|Warlingham
|5th Nov
|5pm
|8:15pm
|£9.68
|Laser show at 7:45pm
|Watford
|6th Nov
|6pm
|7:30pm
|Free
|Funfair
|Welling
|6th Nov
|6pm
|8pm
|£10 (£7)
|Funfair in Danson Park
|West Wickham
|Cancelled
|Wimbledon Park
|5th Nov
|5:15pm
|8:30pm
|£10 (£9.63)
|Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
Leave a Reply