One month to go, so it’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the display still includes the traditional bonfire as well.

This year is also a good one as Guy Fawkes Night is on a Friday, so there’s a handful of venues having fireworks on Friday, with loads more on the Saturday and Sunday evenings, so with planning, you could have a whole weekend of fireworks and bonfires.

Most of them need booking in advance this year with few offering tickets on the night. Also, some venues are still not confirming details until closer to the date.

Any errors/updates, please add them in the comments below.

London’s 2021 Bonfire Night firework displays

Area Date Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Alexandra Palace 6th Nov 4pm 8pm £13.50 Street food. laser show and bonfire.
Arnos Grove Cancelled
Barnes tba
Battersea 6th Nov tba tba tba
Battersea 7th Nov tba tba tba A family-friendly show with an earlier start time and child-friendly programming.
Beckenham 6th Nov 5pm 7:45pm £10 Low noise display at 6pm
Bexley 6th Nov 6pm 8pm £10 (£7) Funfair in Danson Park
Blackheath Cancelled
Brockham Cancelled
Bromley 6th Nov 5:45pm tba £8.50
Carshalton Cancelled
Caterham 6th Nov 6pm 7:30pm £5.98 Bonfire lit at 7:15pm
Chigwell 5th Nov 6pm tba £12.45  Barbecue and bar, tuck van, glow stall, dodgems, disco and more.
Chislehurst 5th Nov 6:15pm 7:30pm £8
Chiswick 4th Nov 5pm tba Free
Crystal Palace tba
Dulwich 6th Nov 5pm 7pm £10 Bonfire on a video screen.
Eden Park Cancelled
Epsom 6th Nov 5pm 7:30pm £12 (£8) Childrens display at 6:30pm
Hackney Cancelled
Hammersmith Cancelled
Harrow 6th Nov Noon 7:45pm £7.84 Also promoted as Diwali fireworks
Herne Hill 30th Oct 5:30pm 7pm £10 Bonfire lit at 6:15pm
Hillingdon 3rd Dec 5pm 7pm £5.98 Food stalls and funfair. Yes, the date is correct.
Kempton Park 6th Nov 5pm 7:30pm £10 (£7) Funfair
Kingston tba
Morden Park 6th Nov 5:15pm 8:30pm £10 (£9.63) Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
Muswell Hill 4th Nov 5pm 7:30pm £8 (£5.98) Funfair
Oakwood 5th Nov 6pm 8pm £16.76
Richmond 7th Nov 4:30pm 7pm £10.78 Funfair
Shepperton 5th Nov 5:30pm 7:30pm £8.14 Funfair
Southgate Cancelled
Sunbury on Thames 30th Oct 5:30pm tba £7.06 Designed for families with young children
Tower Hamlets tba
Wanstead / Redbridge 3rd Nov 5pm 7:30pm £9.21 Clubhouse bar will be open all day.
Newham Royal Docks (formerly Wanstead Flats) tba
Walton-on-Thames 5th Nov 5pm 8pm £10 (£8.74) Funfair
Warlingham 5th Nov 5pm 8:15pm £9.68 Laser show at 7:45pm
Watford 6th Nov 6pm 7:30pm Free Funfair
Welling 6th Nov 6pm 8pm £10 (£7) Funfair in Danson Park
West Wickham Cancelled
Wimbledon Park 5th Nov 5:15pm 8:30pm £10 (£9.63) Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
