One month to go, so it’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the display still includes the traditional bonfire as well.

This year is also a good one as Guy Fawkes Night is on a Friday, so there’s a handful of venues having fireworks on Friday, with loads more on the Saturday and Sunday evenings, so with planning, you could have a whole weekend of fireworks and bonfires.

Most of them need booking in advance this year with few offering tickets on the night. Also, some venues are still not confirming details until closer to the date.

London’s 2021 Bonfire Night firework displays