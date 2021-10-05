Giant tentacles will be snaking their way out of Leadenhall Market’s Victorian windows ready to catch visitors unawares, as part of the Market’s 700-year anniversary Halloween celebrations.

The monster six-metre appendages will appear in the run-up to Halloween – in time for half term – alongside a family treasure hunt and a new series of walks around the cobbled walkways, run by City of London guides.

As the days draw in, Leadenhall Market’s dark side will be revealed in the ‘Burials, Bombs and Fantastic Beasts’ walking tours, taking place every Wednesday evening in October from 6.30pm – 8pm. Although Leadenhall Market itself dates back to 1321, there have been people living and working in this area since Roman times and the walks will explore some of their history – with witchcraft, murder and death at almost every turn.

Tickets cost £8.14 and need to be booked in advance here.

2021 marks the 700th anniversary of Leadenhall Market, which dates back to 1321 and is situated in what was the centre of Roman London. Located in the centre of the City of London’s financial district, the market was originally a meat, poultry and game market but is now home to 35 retailers, restaurants, cafes, wine bars and pubs.