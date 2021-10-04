As part of London Rivers Week, there’s a chance to go on a tour of a sewage treatment works in southwest London.
The tours of Hogsmill Sewage Treatment works near Surbiton are available for members of the public who want to find out more about the sewage treatment process.
The tours take place on Thursday 28th October at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm, each lasting around 45 minutes.
This is a ticketed event, requiring proof of ID. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and children must be over the age of five to attend. You will be emailed a ticket closer to the event.
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply