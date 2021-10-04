As part of London Rivers Week, there’s a chance to go on a tour of a sewage treatment works in southwest London.

The tours of Hogsmill Sewage Treatment works near Surbiton are available for members of the public who want to find out more about the sewage treatment process.

The tours take place on Thursday 28th October at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm, each lasting around 45 minutes.

This is a ticketed event, requiring proof of ID. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and children must be over the age of five to attend. You will be emailed a ticket closer to the event.

Booking is essential using this form.

This is one of a number of events taking place during London Rivers Week, which are mainly guided tours – full list here.