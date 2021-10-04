The wonderfully atmospheric Dennis Severs’ House gets even more atmospheric during Yuletide as it gets a Christmas makeover.

The building is set out as a Georgian house where the family have just stepped outside for a moment, leaving you to wander around freely. It’s not a museum with lots of precious objects, but an experience where you are exhorted to step back a bit and look at the rooms in their totality, not at the individual objects within.

There are three ways of visiting Dennis Severs’ House, and that’s to take in a tour, or to take in their silent visits during the day or candlelit at night.

The silent visits, apart from the occasional naughty hushed whisper let you soak up the atmosphere, and become much more aware of fragrances – perfume, wood smoke and oranges. The silent visits are famous for the silence being enlivened by ticking clocks, and crackling fires.

The Christmas decorations will run from 25th November to 9th January, and tickets need to be booked in advance from here.