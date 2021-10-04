The Courtauld Gallery, which sits in front of Somerset House and closed in September 2018 for refurbishment, has announced its reopening date for this November.

During its closure, the gallery underwent a major transformation to restore its grandeur and create modern facilities, supported by £11 million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and additional donations, including £10 million from philanthropists Sir Leonard and Lady Blavatnik.

It’s now confirmed that the gallery will reopen on Friday 19th November 2021.

The permanent collection is being presented and interpreted across restored galleries, alongside a new contemporary commission, special displays, enhanced visitor facilities, and new spaces. Paintings from The Courtauld’s collection of Impressionist art will also be reunited in the Great Room, London’s oldest purpose-built exhibition space.

The Blavatnik Fine Rooms, spanning the entire second floor, will provide a beautiful setting for works from the Renaissance to the 18th century. New rooms devoted to 20th-century art and the Bloomsbury Group will showcase lesser-known aspects of the collection, and a new Project Space will spotlight temporary projects to connect the public with the institution’s work as a leading centre for the study of art history.

Tickets for The Courtauld Gallery are on sale now with a special introductory price of £9 (£11 weekends) until the end of January 2022.

Friends membership is available from just £5.50 a month, or £66 annually, and members can enjoy unlimited access to The Courtauld Gallery throughout the year.

The new Denise Coates Exhibition Galleries will be inaugurated with the exhibition: Modern Drawings: The Karshan Gift, which will run until January 2022 and feature work by European and American masters. Also included in the ticket price will be Pen to Brush: British Drawings and Watercolours in the Gilbert and Ildiko Butler Drawings Gallery and Kurdistan in the 1940s in the new Project Space, showcasing the work of 20th century British photographer Anthony Kersting.

Tickets are also on sale for the Morgan Stanley Exhibition Van Gogh Self-Portraits, the first exhibition devoted to Van Gogh’s self-portraits across his entire career.

When it reopens, The Courtauld’s digital offer will also be expanded, engaging new audiences and enhancing access to the collection through a partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies to improve the Gallery’s digital infrastructure.