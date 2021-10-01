A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The two new Tube stations on the Northern Line extension have been described as a “missed opportunity” to offer fully accessible transport after a wheelchair user described difficulties getting around. Standard

The Northern line ticket hall at Elephant & Castle tube station is closed until further notice after demolition workers on the adjacent shopping centre site accidentally knocked through into the station. SE1

The RMT union has warned that it may take action if the government presses ahead with plans for driverless trains on the London Underground. ianVisits

Google Maps is struggling with the name of one of London’s newest tube station. Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Although Crossrail’s transformation into the Elizabeth line is due to occur “as soon as possible in the first half of 2022”, there is a desire to get it open for Easter, but that is now looking in doubt. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

The Southeastern rail franchise is being taken over by the government after what was described as “a serious breach of the franchise agreement’s good faith obligations” in relation to financial matters was identified. ianVisits

Unite, the UK’s construction union, has blamed a recent spate of serious accidents on the HS2 tunnelling and track laying project in London, on a refusal to allow the union to speak to workers and a resulting dearth of safety reps. London Post

The Department for Transport (DfT) has launched the search for a new boss to lead the estate development work at Euston, which is being spurred on by HS2. Construction News (£)

The Government should reconsider handing over suburban rail services to TfL following the takeover of Southeastern trains, according to the London Assembly. London News Online

It would be “bonkers” to not build HS2 in full including the Eastern Leg from Birmingham to Leeds, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said. Yorkshire Post

Network Rail has revealed plans to set up an alliance with contractors to deliver the mainline works element of the Old Oak Common HS2 interchange station. Construction Enquirer

People who currently buy a weekly travelcard will no longer need to do so as TfL is introducing a weekly price-cap on Oyster pay-as-you-go fares for rail and tube travel. ianVisits

Tunnel progress as HS2 completes first mile under the Chilterns Rail Professional

The biggest shake-up of the railways since the privatisation of British Rail will not get underway until after the next election, amid Whitehall wrangling over the new body being set up to to run the network The Telegraph (£)

Eurostar poised to restore second London-Amsterdam service Business Traveller

New autumn timetable revealed for Chiltern Railway services to and from Aylesbury Bucks Herald

Plans for a new railway station in East London next to a future housing development have been dealt a blow after the station was apparently cancelled. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

The patchwork policy on wearing face coverings on different public transport services into and across London is leaving passengers annoyed and confused. BBC News

On hold during the lockdown, the London Transport Museum is to restart tours of disused parts of the London Underground from next month. ianVisits

Why connecting Battersea Power Station to the tube gives an example to the rest of the country Conservative Home

Do you use a Visa card with Apple Pay to travel on the Tube? Researchers demonstrate how hackers could steal £1,000 from your phone without you even realising it. Sky News

The rush back to the office has inspired a jump in searches for homes close to London stations that give them a quick commute into the City. CityAM

Tesco plans to expand its use of a train service to bring goods from Spain into the country which helped it cut emissions and protect deliveries through a truck drivers’ shortage, Reuters

And finally: Train commutes could make Londoners feel less stressed CityAM

—

The image above is from Sept 2015: Inside Shoreditch’s disused tube trains