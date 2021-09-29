On hold during the lockdown, the London Transport Museum is to restart tours of disused parts of the London Underground from next month.

Visits into the dark and mysterious depths of the tube network will resume with tours of the disused areas of Piccadilly Circus and Charing Cross stations with the museum’s tour guides taking visitors into parts of the Underground that are rarely seen, even by tube staff.

On the Piccadilly Circus tour, visitors be led behind doors to eerie passageways and disused lift shafts as they listen to stories of wartime-sheltering and the secret storage of priceless museum artefacts.

On the Charing Cross tour, visitors will go behind the scenes to disused areas off-limits to the public. Walk through unused service tunnels under Trafalgar Square then head down to the Jubilee line platforms at Charing Cross that were closed in 1999 are now often used for movie and TV filming.

Tickets for the Hidden London tours go on sale on Friday 8th October 2021 from here, although if you register for their newsletter, you will be offered an early-bird window to book tickets a day before they go on general sale.

Tickets will cost £41.50 for adults and £36.50 for concessions.

Tours of Piccadilly Circus station will take place in October-November, while tours of Charing Cross station will take place in November-December.

In addition to the “in-person” tours, a new season of virtual Hidden London tours will also be available to book. Running from October to December, these tours give visitors from anywhere in the world the opportunity to get up close to out-of-bounds areas on the network from the comfort of home.

The virtual tours will include York Road, Brompton Road, King William Street, Holborn (Kingsway), Euston, and Aldwych stations. Virtual tours will cost £20 for adults and £17.50 for concessions.

Also, new tour dates for the Secrets of Central London walking tour of Covent Garden, Kingsway, Lincoln’s Inn Fields and Victoria Embankment will also be on sale.

And the museum’s Hidden London exhibition which shows off the disused tube stations in a more accessible way within the museum has extended to 31 December 2023.