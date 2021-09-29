Posted on by Posted in Art No Comments ↓

Large street art monsters have appeared across Croydon town centre as part of an evening walking trail taking in eight locations.

The “Croydon Monster Invasion” starts this evening and runs over the weekend until Sunday 3rd October. They’ve been set up by the local business group as a way of encouraging people back into the town centre.

The monsters can be found along the Croydon tram route at:

  • AMP House, 4 Dingwall Road, Croydon, CR0 2LX
  • Suffolk House, George Street, Croydon, CR9 1SR
  • Croydon College, College Road, Croydon, CR9 1DX
  • Fairfield Halls, Park Lane, Croydon, CR9 1DG
  • TMRW, 75-77 High Street, Croydon, CR0 1QE
  • Croydon Clocktower, 9 Katharine Street, Croydon, CR0 1NX
  • Hewitt’s of Croydon, 45-51 Church Street, Croydon, CR9 1QQ
  • Electric House, 3 Wellesley Road, Croydon, CR0 2NW

The glowing monsters were created by Designs in Air – an inflatable design company.

Luke Egan of Designs in Air said: “I love to make the world a more surreal and colourful place. I hope to get people to look up from their phones and do the double take. It’s one thing to paint a surreal picture but to actually put an out-of-place object into the world is another level of experience, and with a pop-up installation, instantly transforming the everyday environment, it really takes people by surprise.”

(c) Croydon BID

(c) Croydon BID

