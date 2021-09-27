An archive of photos from the construction of a sewage works in the 1930s has been uncovered and handed to Thames Water’s archivists, and they have now been digitised. John Timms MBE donated the photos which show engineers building the supply network for the Mogden sewage works in Twickenham in the 1930s, including installing giant metal valves and excavating tunnels.

Mogden is Thames Water’s third-largest sewage treatment works, currently serving more than two million customers.

In addition to the photos donated by Mr Timms, who is deputy chairman at North Brent Flood Working Group, Thames Water is adding a further 4,000 photos to the digital archive ranging from the 1900s to 1970s. These extra photos cover a wide variety of sites around Greater London and Thames Valley, such as Coppermills, Datchet, Surbiton, Wraysbury, and the London service reservoirs.

The collection of glass plate negatives was originally held at Abbey Mills in East London until it was moved to the London Metropolitan Archive in 2014. At the same time, archivists began digitising the photos for an online archive.

You can lose yourself for a few hours in the online archive here.