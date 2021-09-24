A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
A new tube map Diamond Geezer
At 5:28am Monday morning, the first paying passengers caught their first train on the Northern line extension at Battersea. ianVisits
Northern Line extension: 20,000 journeys made on first day as passengers flock to Tube expansion Standard
They might be step-free but these new London Underground stations aren’t much use to disabled people Independent
Across the two new tube stations 120 new advertising sites have been installed including a giant LED backlit banner at Nine Elms, billboards, and high footfall 12 sheets located on walkways. Global
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
The family of a mother who was hit and killed by an Elizabeth line train along with her baby daughter will have to wait to find out why she fell on the railway tracks after her inquest was delayed. Slough Observer
Mainline / Overground
A step closer to faster and more frequent trains from Peterborough to London ITV
Plans to improve Stratford station in East London have taken a step forward after funding for initial studies was secured ianVisits
Altered timetable means fewer fast trains between Romford and Liverpool Street Romford Recorder
More pressure has been put on Eurostar to resume its rail services to Europe from Kent. BBC News
A long-running project to upgrade the cramped Peckham Rye station has taken a step forward as Network Rail has announced which of the various options it will go with. ianVisits
Rail delays for Kent commuters into London prompts apology from Network Rail boss responsible for Southeastern, Southern and Thameslink services Kent Online
A former cargo freight site in northwest London has been taken over by HS2 to be used for moving muck out and concrete in for the construction of the railway tunnels and the new station at Old Oak Common. ianVisits
The amount of diesel pollution on some new trains is 13 times higher than on one of central London’s busiest roads, researchers found. The Guardian
South west London residents have banded together to combat proposed cuts to South Western Railway services across the area. SW Londoner
Miscellaneous
Mind the funding gap: Can the TfL boss secure London’s Tube network’s future? CityAM
Sadiq Khan left frustrated at inability to enforce face masks Standard
Soho bar that helped kickstart the capital’s gin revival, but which fell victim to the nearby Crossrail development in 2019, will reopen its doors next month. Standard
Runners set to navigate all 315 London Underground and DLR stations on foot – then run the London Marathon Runner’s World
British Rail logo designer appalled by green makeover ‘mess’ The Guardian
And finally: No more tacos: Wahaca will not reopen branch above tube station Camden New Journal
The image above is from Sept 2017: Photos from the Transport Museum’s Acton Depot open weekend
