A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A new tube map Diamond Geezer

At 5:28am Monday morning, the first paying passengers caught their first train on the Northern line extension at Battersea. ianVisits

Northern Line extension: 20,000 journeys made on first day as passengers flock to Tube expansion Standard

They might be step-free but these new London Underground stations aren’t much use to disabled people Independent

Across the two new tube stations 120 new advertising sites have been installed including a giant LED backlit banner at Nine Elms, billboards, and high footfall 12 sheets located on walkways. Global

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The family of a mother who was hit and killed by an Elizabeth line train along with her baby daughter will have to wait to find out why she fell on the railway tracks after her inquest was delayed. Slough Observer

Mainline / Overground

A step closer to faster and more frequent trains from Peterborough to London ITV

Plans to improve Stratford station in East London have taken a step forward after funding for initial studies was secured ianVisits

Altered timetable means fewer fast trains between Romford and Liverpool Street Romford Recorder

More pressure has been put on Eurostar to resume its rail services to Europe from Kent. BBC News

A long-running project to upgrade the cramped Peckham Rye station has taken a step forward as Network Rail has announced which of the various options it will go with. ianVisits

Rail delays for Kent commuters into London prompts apology from Network Rail boss responsible for Southeastern, Southern and Thameslink services Kent Online

A former cargo freight site in northwest London has been taken over by HS2 to be used for moving muck out and concrete in for the construction of the railway tunnels and the new station at Old Oak Common. ianVisits

The amount of diesel pollution on some new trains is 13 times higher than on one of central London’s busiest roads, researchers found. The Guardian

South west London residents have banded together to combat proposed cuts to South Western Railway services across the area. SW Londoner

Miscellaneous

Mind the funding gap: Can the TfL boss secure London’s Tube network’s future? CityAM

Sadiq Khan left frustrated at inability to enforce face masks Standard

Soho bar that helped kickstart the capital’s gin revival, but which fell victim to the nearby Crossrail development in 2019, will reopen its doors next month. Standard

Runners set to navigate all 315 London Underground and DLR stations on foot – then run the London Marathon Runner’s World

British Rail logo designer appalled by green makeover ‘mess’ The Guardian

And finally: No more tacos: Wahaca will not reopen branch above tube station Camden New Journal

—

The image above is from Sept 2017: Photos from the Transport Museum’s Acton Depot open weekend