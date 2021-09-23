Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Next month’s London Transport themed weekend at the Epping Ongar Railway has gained its third LT-liveried locomotive to haul passengers along the line.

Class 20 diesel locomotive, 20227 (c) EOR

The Class 20 diesel locomotive, 20227, will be paying a short visit and completes the rare sight of a trio of similarly liveried locomotives working during the event as it joins previously announced London Transport and former Great Western Railway pannier tank steam locomotive L.92, and former Great Western Railway prairie steam locomotive L.150.

The locomotive, 20227 visits courtesy of the Class 20 Locomotive Society, owners of sister locomotive, 20001, which is resident on the Railway. The last-built class 20 locomotive has worked extensively on the London Underground network, and has been repainted in London Transport livery by its owners in recognition of this.

The London Transport themed weekend runs from 8th-10th October, and tickets can be booked here.

