There’s a pop-up thingymajig which seems to be a pyramid box filled with plants and mirrors happening next month in Shoreditch. It’s a promo by TheJoyofPlants, which is part of the Flower Council of Holland, and you are invited to spend 15 minutes sitting in this tall kaleidoscope surrounded by plants.

The blurb sayth that visitors will be “transported into an interactive biophilic wonderland complete with a 6-metre vertical kaleidoscope to fully immerse them in nature”

More prosaically, it’s a pyramid with plants and mirrors.

But you do get a free houseplant to take home as well afterwards.

It’s next to Shoreditch High Street station, is free to visit, and open from Thur 7th Oct to Sat 9th Oct – book a place in advance here.

(was due to happen last year, but cancelled due to you know what)