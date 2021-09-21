The London Transport Museum has been selling transport moquette socks for a while, but now they’ve brought out a bumper pack of socks.

Inside each box, there are 12 pairs of socks of each design:

District Line moquette – designed by Jacqueline Groag

Routemaster Bus moquette – designed by Douglas Scott in1953

Metropolitan Diamond moquette – designed by John Holdsworth and Co.

RT Type Bus moquette – used on buses from 1947 to the early 1980s

Straub moquette – designed by Marriane Straub for the Northern and Bakerloo lines and buses.

Greenline moquette – used on BEA coaches and RF buses in the 1950s and 1960s.

S-stock moquette – designed in 2011.

Victoria Line moquette – designed by Bombardier in 2009

New Routemaster Bus moquette – designed by Heatherwick Studio.

Barman moquette – designed by Wallace Sewells in 2010.

Elizabeth Line moquette – designed by Wallace Sewells in 2015.

Overground Standard moquette – designed by Wallace Sewells in 2007.

The box of socks costs £80 from the LT Museum shop, which compares favourably with the other deals they have for £40 for five pairs of socks

The Ultimate socks in a box is available from here.