Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

The London Transport Museum has been selling transport moquette socks for a while, but now they’ve brought out a bumper pack of socks.

Inside each box, there are 12 pairs of socks of each design:

  • District Line moquette – designed by Jacqueline Groag
  • Routemaster Bus moquette – designed by Douglas Scott in1953
  • Metropolitan Diamond moquette – designed by John Holdsworth and Co.
  • RT Type Bus moquette – used on buses from 1947 to the early 1980s
  • Straub moquette – designed by Marriane Straub for the Northern and Bakerloo lines and buses.
  • Greenline moquette – used on BEA coaches and RF buses in the 1950s and 1960s.
  • S-stock moquette – designed in 2011.
  • Victoria Line moquette – designed by Bombardier in 2009
  • New Routemaster Bus moquette – designed by Heatherwick Studio.
  • Barman moquette – designed by Wallace Sewells in 2010.
  • Elizabeth Line moquette – designed by Wallace Sewells in 2015.
  • Overground Standard moquette – designed by Wallace Sewells in 2007.

The box of socks costs £80 from the LT Museum shop, which compares favourably with the other deals they have for £40 for five pairs of socks

The Ultimate socks in a box is available from here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News