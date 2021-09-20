Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

A long-running project to upgrade the cramped Peckham Rye station has taken a step forward as Network Rail has announced which of the various options it will go with.

There were a number of options being considered from a minimal option through to a much larger rebuild, and Network Rail has gone for the middle option, which still sees a much larger ticket hall and new stairs and lifts to the platforms.

The proposed plans will see the existing booking hall expanded at the back and a second west-facing entrance added. New segregated stairs will be added up to the platforms, along with lifts to all four platforms.

The rear extension to the station (c) Network Rail

The station platforms are in two halves, with two platforms facing tracks on one side and an island platform on the other. According to the plans, in order to create more space on platforms 3 & 4, the exiting waiting space will be removed. The island platforms 1 & 2 which currently have one narrow staircase will gain two staircases to help with busy periods.

There had been an option to rebuild platforms 1&2 into two separate platforms, but that would have been considerably more expensive and has been ruled out.

Network Rail says that it will now prepare planning consents this Autumn, with a view to submission around December. Should the planning application be approved, the project aims to make a funding request to the government in Spring 2022 to permit delivery of the chosen ‘Partial’ design.

Related, but carried out by the council instead of Network Rail is the plan to remove the crowded arcade building that was built on the old forecourt and open that space once again.

