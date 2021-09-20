Tours of the Houses of Parliament have resumed, with both the paid option for tourist tours, but also a free tour that’s only offered to Brits.

The touristy tours last 90 minutes and cost £28 per adult, and look more at the history of the building and the ceremony that takes place inside.

The free tours are different.

It’s always been possible to write to your MP for a free tour, and usually, their staff will take you around although the MP will often join the group at some point to meet their constituents.

However, you can get a guided tour from the tour guides if you can attend within the next month.

The 75-minute tour is more about Parliament as a working building, so it covers the work of UK Parliament and its relevance today, outlines how the working spaces you visit on the tour are used, set out ways you can get involved and engage with the democratic process and highlight some of the history of the Palace of Westminster.

Free guided tours for UK residents are not available on Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Bank Holidays – if you want a weekend tour, you need to go for the paid option.

Note that photography is only allowed in Westminster Hall, and once you go up the stairs into the rest of the building, the cameras need to be put away.

To book a free tour, go here.