Posted on by Posted in Miscellaneous 1 Comment ↓

There’s a chance to buy a London street sign as a batch of old signs no longer needed are put up for auction. The distinctive street signs are all from Westminster, and were first created by Sir Misha Black in 1967, and are still a copyrighted design that needs permission from Westminster Council to reproduce.

There’s a random mix of street signs some of which are likely to be collectable, and hence expensive, such as Drury Lane and other west-end signs, but there’s also a lot of personal names, which might make for a novel present for someone.

The auction is being run by Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers and can be viewed here.

The signs are being sold as the council is replacing them, and the funds from the auction go back to the council.

  • Ashworth Road
  • Barbara Brosnan Court
  • Carlos Place
  • Douglas Street
  • Francis Street
  • Gerald Road
  • Great Peter Street
  • John Adam Street
  • Matthew Parker Street
  • Norris Street
  • Penfold Street
  • Randolph Avenue
  • Victoria Street
  • Villiers Street
NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. ChrisC says:
    17 September 2021 at 3:12 pm

    Mr D’Anger Mouse should buy Penfold Street for his sidekick

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Miscellaneous