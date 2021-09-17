There’s a chance to buy a London street sign as a batch of old signs no longer needed are put up for auction. The distinctive street signs are all from Westminster, and were first created by Sir Misha Black in 1967, and are still a copyrighted design that needs permission from Westminster Council to reproduce.

There’s a random mix of street signs some of which are likely to be collectable, and hence expensive, such as Drury Lane and other west-end signs, but there’s also a lot of personal names, which might make for a novel present for someone.

The auction is being run by Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers and can be viewed here.

The signs are being sold as the council is replacing them, and the funds from the auction go back to the council.