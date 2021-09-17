A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A new tube map has been unveiled, featuring two brand new Northern line stations, opening on Monday 20 September. Londonist

A long-running signalling upgrade on the London Underground is starting to show results as the latest timetables show faster journeys on some trips. ianVisits

Falls on Tube escalators rise as Londoners fear catching Covid if they hold onto hand rails Standard

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Watch a sped-up journey of an Elizabeth line train as it travels from Abbey Wood to Westbourne Park sidings. Crossrail

Hayes & Harlington station in west London has opened a new larger ticket office and added step-free access to the platforms as part of the Elizabeth line preparations. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Network Rail scraps plans to close Angerstein Wharf foot crossing Charlton Champion

Trains were delayed around Balham station after a lorry has struck a railway bridge. Local Guardian

RMT stages Waterloo protest over South Western changes RailNews

Greater Anglia is reintroducing a full timetable on some services and adding additional trains on others from Monday. BBC News

The train derailment at Lee yesterday is causing major delays and disruption for a second day in a row after the rescue team encountered ‘serious problems’ Local London

DLR

Newham All Star Sports Academy (NASSA) has been recognised for its work in supporting young people through the Covid-19 pandemic with a plaque on a DLR train. Basketball England

Miscellaneous

The head of Transport for London has called on the government to provide nearly £17bn in funding over the next decade after the body lurched through four separate short-term finance deals during the Covid-19 pandemic. FT (£)

Police hunt serial sex attacker who struck on three consecutive weekends near Dollis Hill Tube station Standard

No, Oyster’s day are not numbered Diamond Geezer

Man dies after being ‘struck by train’ at Wimbledon station Local London

Little sign of greater Transport for London control of suburban rail in government plans, Assembly hears OnLondon

It’s been a bonanza year for delivering step-free access at TfL stations Diamond Geezer

Throughout his 30-year career in the rail industry, Steve Murphy has been fortunate enough to travel the world to see how rail systems work in different countries. CEO Magazine

And finally: A man got off a tube train when it was stopped in a disused station, getting trapped there for a week, according to a legend remembered in a London Underground staff magazine. Daily Star

—

The image above is from Sept 2017: The project restoring London Underground’s Art-Deco era trains