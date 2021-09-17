A study into how to improve walking and cycling around the Royal Docks in east London has opened, and there will be public investigative tours over the next couple of weeks.

The urban planning agency, 5th Studio says that it is working with the GLA’s Royal Docks Team to produce an action plan for the area to identify where to improve existing walking and cycling routes and where to create new infrastructure to create key connections.

The research is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In the meantime though, they are having a couple of consultation tours, lasting around 90 minutes which will look around the area from the perspective of local users.

The tour on foot will take place along the stitch that crosses the Connaught bridge, whereas the cyclists will cover a bit more ground along the stretch from Beckton to North Woolwich.

Walking tour: 22nd September, meeting at 12 noon at Pontoon Dock DLR station.

Cycling tour: 27th September, meeting at 5.30 pm at Cyprus DLR station.

You can either register for a tour by email here, or complete an online survey here.