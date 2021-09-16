Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

London Zoo is launching Tours and Teas, a brand new series of guided tours followed by afternoon tea at the Regents Park zoo.

Featuring a different theme each month, Tours and Teas guests will get the chance to explore in a private group and learn more about the behind-the-scenes of the conservation zoo.

Led by one of London Zoo’s guides, guests will stroll along the 30-minute-long tour while learning about some stories behind the Zoo’s 200-year history, the specially selected flora, and a tour dedicated to the conservation work ZSL do across the world.

After the tour, guests can then sit down for a cream tea of homemade earl grey infused scones served with Devon clotted cream, strawberry jam, and a pot of English Breakfast tea.

Launching on 2nd November, monthly tours are available to book and feature a different tour on the first Tuesday of the month outside of school holidays, at 1.30pm, for £28 per person excluding Zoo admission.

Four tours have been created:

  • Welcome to ZSL London Zoo Tour
  • ZSL History Tour
  • Conservation Tour
  • Botanical Tour

Details are here.

