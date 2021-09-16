Posted on by Posted in Art No Comments ↓

The annual photography competition by the Heraldry Society is open for entries seeking photos of anything to do with coats of arms, crests and shields — of which London is replete.

The competition invites non-professional photographers to find and capture scenes, buildings or objects that feature a strong heraldic content or that communicate something of the fascination, beauty, colour or boldness of heraldry.

Compositions can demonstrate the context or setting of the subject; they can seek to express something from the long history and variety of the heraldic tradition, from anywhere in the world.

(c) The Heraldry Society

The competition is open to persons aged 18 and over, and closes on the 30th of September – full details are here.

Copyright in all images submitted remains with the respective entrants. However, each entrant grants a worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual licence to The Heraldry Society to feature any or all of the submitted images in any of their publications, their websites and/or in any promotional material connected to this competition. Due acknowledgement to the photographer will be given.

