For one week, over 70 shops, restaurants, and hotels around Chelsea will be putting on their floral best as part of the annual Chelsea in Bloom competition.

Each year has a theme, and this year is “Extraordinary Voyages”, which is something that few people have had over the past year of the pandemic.

Displays inspired by wanderlust, the golden age of travel, and Phileas Fogg’s ’80 Days around the World’ will span the neighbourhood and central installations can be founded at various spots across the area.

A map guide to the venues decorating their buildings will be here shortly.

The floral displays are also a competition, and apart from the judge’s prizes, there’s a public vote which can be done on their website.

The Chelsea in Bloom festival runs from Monday 20th Sept to Saturday 25th Sept.

There is also the RHS Botanical Art and Photography Show taking place at the same time at the Saatchi Gallery.