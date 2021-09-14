Next month marks the 40th anniversary of Plumstead bus garage, and they’re having a public open day to celebrate.

Plumstead bus garage opened in 1981 on former military land that had been vacated and replaced an older bus garage that has stood on the corner of Wickham Lane and King’s Highway. Today a large DIY warehouse stands on the spot.

For the 40th anniversary of the current site, there will be a display of former bus types that have operated from the garage since 1981 alongside the current fleet. In addition, there will be displays of non-Plumstead based Stagecoach London buses as well as buses from other Stagecoach areas.

Ticket holders will also be able to travel on a mini-tour around the local area.

There will be plenty of sales stands and light refreshments will also be available.

You can pre-purchase tickets to gain fast entry (and save money) from here, along with the programme and collectible mug.

The open day takes place on Saturday 30th October 11am-4pm.

Plumstead bus garage is right next to Plumstead railway station, but as many more trains call at nearby Woolwich Arsenal, and that’s also where the DLR stops, there will be shuttle buses between Woolwich Arsenal station and Plumstead bus garage. Alternatively, it’s only about a 10-minute walk.