This coming Wednesday morning (15th Sept) will see one of the two Sheriffs of the City of London riding around the City on horseback accompanied by a Light Cavalry escort.

This is the first of the annual sheriffs ride since 2019, and apart from being a fine thing to watch is also a fundraiser for the Sheriffs’ and Recorder’s Fund, which provides support for ex-prisoners and their families in London, to help them stop offending and start a new life.

The shrieval ride will be undertaken by Alderman & Sheriff Professor Michael Mainelli around the City on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Michael, his trusty steed ‘Leo’, and a Light Cavalry escort will leave the Central Criminal Court from Warwick Square at 09:15am, progressing around the City before returning to the Old Bailey at 12:15, when our saddle-weary Sheriff will probably collapse while the Light Cavalry will still look resplendent.

As it’s a fundraiser for charity, you can read about that here.

The expected itinerary if you want to watch the pomp and ceremony. I’ve highlighted the Livery Halls where there will be stops for photos.

Time Activity 9:15am Start in Warwick Square 9:30am Turn into Warwick Lane, Ave Maria Lane, into St Paul’s Churchyard to New Change. Turn right into New Change then left to Cannon Street. Continue into Queen Victoria Street to Sweetings. 9:42am Right into Queen Victoria Street and to Bucklersbury to Mansion House. 9:49am Right into Queen Victoria Street then left to Princes Street and left to Grocers’ Hall. 9:56am Right to Princes Street, left to Cornhill then right to Finch Lane, and left to Threadneedle Street, and right to Old Broad Street. Left to Austin Friars to Furniture Makers’ Hall. 10:08am Along Austin Friars to Throgmorton Avenue to Drapers’ Hall. 10:15am Back up Throgmorton Avenue to Carpenters’ Hall. 10:22am Left onto London Wall, cross Moorgate then left into Coleman Street to Armourers’ Hall. 10:34am Right to Basinghall Avenue to Girdlers’ Hall. 10:41am Continue along Basinghall Street and turn into Aldermanbury and right into Gresham Street to Wax Chandlers’ Hall. 10:51am Left into Gutter Lane to Saddlers’ Hall. 10:58am Back up Gutter Lane and left to Carey Lane then left to Foster Lane to Goldsmiths’ Hall. 11:05am Cross Gresham Street into Noble Street then right into Oat Lane to Pewterers’ Hall. 11:12am Back up Noble Street to Plasterers’ Hall. 11:19am Around the roundabout to Aldersgate Street. Cross over to Ironmongers’ Hall. 11:27am Back across to Aldersgate Street. Left to Long Lane and left into Cloth Street to Farmers & Fletchers’ Hall. 11:36am Right into Newbury Street to Information Technologists’ Hall. 11:42am Right into Kingshorn Street and left into Cloth Fair to Founders’ Hall. 11:48am Continue along Cloth Fair and right around West Smithfield to Haberdashers’ Hall. 11:56am Down Giltspur Street and left to Newgate Street then right into Warwick Lane to Cutler’s Hall. 12:06pm Continue along Warwick Lane then past Stationers’ Hall. 12:13pm Left into Warwick Lane and into Warwick Square. 12:20pm End

Note, there will also be a police escort to control road traffic.