This coming Wednesday morning (15th Sept) will see one of the two Sheriffs of the City of London riding around the City on horseback accompanied by a Light Cavalry escort.
This is the first of the annual sheriffs ride since 2019, and apart from being a fine thing to watch is also a fundraiser for the Sheriffs’ and Recorder’s Fund, which provides support for ex-prisoners and their families in London, to help them stop offending and start a new life.
The shrieval ride will be undertaken by Alderman & Sheriff Professor Michael Mainelli around the City on Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Michael, his trusty steed ‘Leo’, and a Light Cavalry escort will leave the Central Criminal Court from Warwick Square at 09:15am, progressing around the City before returning to the Old Bailey at 12:15, when our saddle-weary Sheriff will probably collapse while the Light Cavalry will still look resplendent.
As it’s a fundraiser for charity, you can read about that here.
The expected itinerary if you want to watch the pomp and ceremony. I’ve highlighted the Livery Halls where there will be stops for photos.
|Time
|Activity
|9:15am
|Start in Warwick Square
|9:30am
|Turn into Warwick Lane, Ave Maria Lane, into St Paul’s Churchyard to New Change. Turn right into New Change then left to Cannon Street. Continue into Queen Victoria Street to Sweetings.
|9:42am
|Right into Queen Victoria Street and to Bucklersbury to Mansion House.
|9:49am
|Right into Queen Victoria Street then left to Princes Street and left to Grocers’ Hall.
|9:56am
|Right to Princes Street, left to Cornhill then right to Finch Lane, and left to Threadneedle Street, and right to Old Broad Street. Left to Austin Friars to Furniture Makers’ Hall.
|10:08am
|Along Austin Friars to Throgmorton Avenue to Drapers’ Hall.
|10:15am
|Back up Throgmorton Avenue to Carpenters’ Hall.
|10:22am
|Left onto London Wall, cross Moorgate then left into Coleman Street to Armourers’ Hall.
|10:34am
|Right to Basinghall Avenue to Girdlers’ Hall.
|10:41am
|Continue along Basinghall Street and turn into Aldermanbury and right into Gresham Street to Wax Chandlers’ Hall.
|10:51am
|Left into Gutter Lane to Saddlers’ Hall.
|10:58am
|Back up Gutter Lane and left to Carey Lane then left to Foster Lane to Goldsmiths’ Hall.
|11:05am
|Cross Gresham Street into Noble Street then right into Oat Lane to Pewterers’ Hall.
|11:12am
|Back up Noble Street to Plasterers’ Hall.
|11:19am
|Around the roundabout to Aldersgate Street. Cross over to Ironmongers’ Hall.
|11:27am
|Back across to Aldersgate Street. Left to Long Lane and left into Cloth Street to Farmers & Fletchers’ Hall.
|11:36am
|Right into Newbury Street to Information Technologists’ Hall.
|11:42am
|Right into Kingshorn Street and left into Cloth Fair to Founders’ Hall.
|11:48am
|Continue along Cloth Fair and right around West Smithfield to Haberdashers’ Hall.
|11:56am
|Down Giltspur Street and left to Newgate Street then right into Warwick Lane to Cutler’s Hall.
|12:06pm
|Continue along Warwick Lane then past Stationers’ Hall.
|12:13pm
|Left into Warwick Lane and into Warwick Square.
|12:20pm
|End
Note, there will also be a police escort to control road traffic.
