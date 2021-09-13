Chiswick House in West London is hosting its first-ever late-night opening next month, and tickets are on sale now.
This special evening of workshops and performances after dark includes the exhibition Bring Into Being, crafty and meditative workshops, along with (pay extra) food and drink.
The doors open at 6pm, and at 8:30pm, make your way over to the Garden Pavilion for a live acoustic performance from the artists of Peter Adjaye’s We Bear the Light of the Earth In Red, Green, Black, and Brown, before Peter takes to the decks for dancing.
Tickets are £5.
Workshops are free, but space is limited so we recommend you book in advance when you purchase your ticket.
For details about the workshops, and to book tickets, go here.
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply