Chiswick House in West London is hosting its first-ever late-night opening next month, and tickets are on sale now.

This special evening of workshops and performances after dark includes the exhibition Bring Into Being, crafty and meditative workshops, along with (pay extra) food and drink.

The doors open at 6pm, and at 8:30pm, make your way over to the Garden Pavilion for a live acoustic performance from the artists of Peter Adjaye’s We Bear the Light of the Earth In Red, Green, Black, and Brown, before Peter takes to the decks for dancing.

Tickets are £5.

Workshops are free, but space is limited so we recommend you book in advance when you purchase your ticket.

For details about the workshops, and to book tickets, go here.