A note to look to the skies, for the Red Arrows will be flying over East London on Tuesday (14th Sept) lunchtime.

The flypast is for the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition which takes place at the ExCeL Centre in docklands next week

According to an air traffic alert, the flypast over Docklands is due to take place between 12:10pm to 12:20pm on Tuesday 14th September.

Caveat emptor – the exhibition says that the Red Arrows will “open the exhibition”, which means they should be flying over on Tuesday, but sometimes details have to change closer to the date, and the air traffic alert is for Thursday. If that changes back to Tuesday I will flag it here.

The air traffic alert has changed the flypast to Tuesday 14th September.

The flight path is never confirmed, but conventionally they would fly in from the east and depart over the west, although that’s just the convention they follow, it could be from any direction.

(Update, the turn points on the flypast have been released, and there’s a decent chance that they will fly north to south over London, turning over south London to head eastwards)

If hoping to watch the flypast, you won’t be able to get anywhere near the ExCeL center itself as it’s ringed with security for the exhibition, but there’s so much open space around the area that it’ll be easy to get a decent view of the flypast.

Note, the best view would be from the Royal Victoria Dock Footbridge, but that is usually closed when DSEI is happening, so don’t bank on using that. As a tip, according to the SunCalc website, the sun will be in the south, so photography is likely to be better if you are on the south side of the docks, facing towards the ExCeL away from the sun. If you have long lenses, you could also try Pontoon Dock DLR, as eastern staircases are open to the air and are quite high up.

If you are next to the docks, there will be a number of Royal Navy ships visiting as well, which may appeal, to be seen from a distance.

Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew, Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force said: “It is with great pleasure that the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, will mark the official opening of DSEI 2021. The exhibition is an important showcase for world-leading innovation and technology from British industry, that provides the RAF and UK Defence the continued ability to remain ahead of our competitors”.