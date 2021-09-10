This coming Monday, the third series of tours around the railway world looking at the buildings and structures that allow trains to carry people will start.

Railway historian Tim Dunn explores the radical design and often challenging construction of many station buildings across the UK and Europe: from grand edifices in major cities to tiny rural stations serving small communities. But this series goes much further than stations, visiting any structure that’s existence is owed to the railway: viaducts, signal boxes, tunnels, roundhouses, workshops, railway hotels.

Throughout the series, Tim uncovers the stories behind these fascinating places. As a historian, Tim loves anything from the 19th century when the railway network was booming, pioneering projects that sprang from the greatest Victorian brains using the latest materials and techniques. That practice has continued right up to the present day and this series features them all: simple stone buildings from the earliest parts of the passenger network, decorative Victorian grandeur, art deco masterpieces in the early 20th century, right up to striking glass and concrete structures created over the last few years.

The 3rd series starts on Yesterday from Monday 13th Sept.

The list of episodes:

Freeview 26 | Sky 155 | Virgin 129 | Freesat 159 | YouView 26 or UKTV Play

Monday 13th September, 8pm – Newcastle

Tim Dunn takes to the tracks in Newcastle, to explore a city rich in railway architecture. He also looks at two recording-breaking structures in Scotland and marvels at the quirky design of a funicular in the German highlands.

Monday 20th September, 8pm – Wharncliffe

Tim Dunn explores Brunel’s first and last railway projects and looks at a Scottish station with a royal connection. Later he takes in the delights of a Portuguese station which looks more like a palace than a railway terminus.

Monday 27th September, 8pm – Charing Cross

Tim uncovers the secrets above, below and inside London’s Charing Cross Station. He also looks at the modern wonder of the Ordsall Chord in Manchester and tells the tale of two stations in the Swedish town of Boras.

Monday 4th October, 8pm – Bramhope Tunnel

Tim heads underground at the magnificent Bramhope Tunnel and looks at architectural salvage on a grand scale at Fawley Hill. In Germany, Tim finds out how Dresden Station finally rose from the ashes after WW2.

Monday 11th October, 8pm – Saltburn

Tim explores Saltburn-by-the-Sea, a town built by the railways, and hears the story of the depot at the centre of Bristol’s tram revolution. Tim also looks at the Polish border station which welcomed Russian Royalty.

Monday 18th October, 8pm – Bishopstone

Tim visits Bishopstone, a seaside station that’s also a WW2 fortress, and looks at the UK’s first ever high-speed line – the Selby Diversion. He also finds out how the Swedes built a station in a city made up of 14 islands.

Monday 25th October, 8pm – Greenwich and Deptford

Tim explores London’s first passenger railway, the London and Greenwich, and looks at the disused station that was transformed into a huge bookshop. Tim also takes in the record-breaking viaduct in the Czech Republic.