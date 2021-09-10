Staring Harry Enfield as Charles, and adapted from Channel 4’s comedy spoof about the royals, The Windsors: Endgame is the story of intergenerational conflict, with Wills challenging his father for the crown and Camilla determined to see him off and rule the land with an iron fist.

Wills needs Harry and Meghan’s help if he’s ever going to triumph – but will they come back from California and their authentic life with their rescue chickens? And how will Beatrice and Eugenie ever clear their father, Prince Andrew’s name?

Tickets start from £15, but the better seated £66 tickets are currently available for just £35 for performances on Tuesday to Friday and Sundays until 8th October 2021.

Tickets need to be booked by 30th September 2021 – from here.

The Windsors cast features Harry Enfield as Charles, Crystal Condie as Meghan, Matthew Cottle as Edward, Tom Durant-Pritchard as Harry, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Camilla, Ciarán Owens as Wills, Jenny Rainsford as Beatrice, Kara Tointon as Kate and Tim Wallers as Andrew.

Topically for the comedy of royal mayhem, it’s on at the Prince of Wales Theatre in the West End.