A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A commuter was trapped and crushed to death by a Tube train after he fell down the gap on the northbound Bakerloo line train at Waterloo, an investigation has found. ITV

TfL apologises after power failure at Hainault depot causes tube disruption Ilford Recorder

Less than a third of London underground stations are fully accessible to disabled passengers, according to a new investigation. AMP

Around 500 people had to be evacuated from Green Park and London Victoria stations after a fire broke out underneath a Tube. LBC

The Northern line extension on the London Underground to Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station will open on the 20th September, TfL has confirmed. ianVisits

Sadiq Khan slams ‘selfish minority’ who refuse to wear mask on London Tube Standard

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

An appeal has been made to the mayor of London for station signs at Whitechapel to be made bilingual in Bangla as well as English. East London Advertiser

Photos from Whitechapel station’s Elizabeth line platforms ianVisits

A look at the differences in station name capitalisations Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

Details of a new low-cost train service linking London to Edinburgh have been announced, with over half of tickets costing less than £30 each way. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Transport for London chief warns of public transport ‘death spiral’ if government forces service cuts OnLondon

London transport staff warned of razors inside Covid conspiracy posters The Guardian

New neighbours driving up rent underneath the railway arches The Times (£)

In summer 2020, Transport for London launched a bold new approach to digital mapping — an adaptive, live Tube map — made entirely of code. TfL Blog

Returning London commuters put the rush back into rush hour The Guardian

The London Assembly has urged Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and TfL to remove temporary travel restrictions for older people imposed at the height of the pandemic. Standard

A very rare Highgate station roundel dating from the 1930s and a street sign for London’s Drury Lane are among the distinctive signs expected to sell for thousands at auction. iNews

And finally: A man has been jailed for 15 months for his ‘idiotic actions’ after he drove for half a mile along a railway track before abandoning his car and blocking the line. Unilad

—

The image above is from Sept 2011: A tour of the Crossrail tunnel portal at Royal Oak