A section of the Thames that is currently blocked for pedestrians by a railway bridge is finally getting a dedicated footbridge to avoid a nasty detour. At the moment, pedestrians and cyclists using the Thames Path in Dukes Meadows usually find themselves facing a long detour that takes them away from the Thames to pass through a narrow tunnel under the railway.

There have been plans to build a footbridge under the railway line since 2017, and there has been some preparation work going on, so they are now ready to start work on the bridge itself.

Due for completion next year, the bridge will be constructed using off-site prefabrication methods and will be transported down the river, rather than by road, to reduce carbon consumption and to minimise disruption to the surrounding area.

The bridge is part of the Dukes Meadows Masterplan, a series of proposals to improve the park’s facilities for sport, transport and access.