The London Festival of Architecture (LFA) and Network Rail have launched a competition to design a range of flexible bike parking facilities that can be rolled out at different times and locations to support cyclists using railway stations.

The open call invites architects, designers and engineers to create a prototype installation, testing new ideas on how railway stations can adapt to the changing demand in bike parking provision and allowing Network Rail to provide additional bike storage for cyclists, whilst they make their onward journeys.

The need for additional cycling racks is that over the last decade, stations have experienced a significant increase in the demand for bike parking, coinciding with the rapid implementation of pop-up bike lanes across cities.

The competition brief calls for bike storage ideas that can adapt to fluctuating demand through different seasons, weather conditions or major public events.

Following an initial expression of interest stage, up to six shortlisted teams will be paid an honorarium of £500 to work up an outline proposal. A winning team will be appointed in November 2021 and awarded £12,000 to develop a fully costed, feasible design that can be delivered in June 2022 at one of Network Rail’s London stations as part of the London Festival of Architecture.

Details are here.