A couple of weeks ago there was an opportunity to see the now completed Elizabeth line platforms on the day that the refurbished entrance to Whitechapel station opened.

The entrance at the end of the newly opened overbridge will take people down a triple set of escalators with a dramatic sculpted arch embedded into the concrete ceiling.

Down at platform level, the corridor curves very slightly to an end junction where people can head east or west.

This space is very much the Elizabeth line aesthetic for its tunnelled platforms, with lots of curved concrete panels, not just above the head, but also curved corners unlike the sharp edges of most railway stations.

A long light strip above the floor to ceiling platform edge doors floods the whole platform with light, and the only sticking out signs are for the way out messages. All the train announcement signs are embedded into the wall above the platform doors so that there’s no visual clutter along the platform.

At the moment, the Elizabeth line trains are passing through the station as part of the testing needed to get the line open, and are currently on target for Trial Operations in November, which is when lots of TfL staff will be brought in to test all the evacuation facilities in each station.

Until then, this corner of the refurbished Whitechapel station remains quiet for passengers to arrive next year.