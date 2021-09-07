Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Revised plans for HS2’s headhouse building in Camden have been published ahead of a series of public consultations on the design.

The headhouse is the proverbial iceberg, being the top of a large subterranean structure that will provide ventilation and access to the HS2 tunnels running to Euston station. It is one of five structures that will be built along the 4.5miles of tunnels between Euston and Old Oak Common.

The Adelaide Road headhouse is located between Chalk Farm Road and Primrose Hill Road on the Network Rail embankment area.

Adelaide Road Headhouse – visualisation of Option 2 – Red brick boundary wall view from Adelaide Road

The revised design has been set further away from the road, reducing industrial street frontage and has been adapted to be a single storey on the Adelaide Road side. The headhouse will be a double-storey building when viewed from the railway. A boundary wall will run along Adelaide Road, and red or grey bricks are being considered for the final design.

The materials used in the proposed headhouse design have been adapted and are now timber, metal, concrete and brickwork. The headhouse will also be topped with a green roof and will be embedded into the local landscape with tree planting and scrub habitats. All the headhouses for HS2 through London will use similar materials, adapted to blend into the surrounding environments.

Two online consultations are being held on 9th and 13th September, as well as one face to face event at Swiss Cottage Library on 15th September.

Dates:

Online event 9 September 2021

Online event 13 September 2021

In person event at Swiss Cottage Library 15 September 2021

Adelaide Road Headhouse – View from railway tracks and King Henry’s Road properties

 

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News