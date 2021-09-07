Revised plans for HS2’s headhouse building in Camden have been published ahead of a series of public consultations on the design.

The headhouse is the proverbial iceberg, being the top of a large subterranean structure that will provide ventilation and access to the HS2 tunnels running to Euston station. It is one of five structures that will be built along the 4.5miles of tunnels between Euston and Old Oak Common.

The Adelaide Road headhouse is located between Chalk Farm Road and Primrose Hill Road on the Network Rail embankment area.

The revised design has been set further away from the road, reducing industrial street frontage and has been adapted to be a single storey on the Adelaide Road side. The headhouse will be a double-storey building when viewed from the railway. A boundary wall will run along Adelaide Road, and red or grey bricks are being considered for the final design.

The materials used in the proposed headhouse design have been adapted and are now timber, metal, concrete and brickwork. The headhouse will also be topped with a green roof and will be embedded into the local landscape with tree planting and scrub habitats. All the headhouses for HS2 through London will use similar materials, adapted to blend into the surrounding environments.

Two online consultations are being held on 9th and 13th September, as well as one face to face event at Swiss Cottage Library on 15th September.

Dates:

Online event 9 September 2021

Online event 13 September 2021

In person event at Swiss Cottage Library 15 September 2021