The annual outdoor sculpture exhibition in Regent’s Park is returning this year, and this year’s selection of works addresses themes including architecture, geopolitical power structures and environmental concern. In addition, Serpentine will present Counterspace, marking the first time a public institution has participated in Frieze Sculpture.

Daniel Arsham’s Unearthed Bronze Eroded Melpomene presents remnants of a post-apocalyptic fictional archaeology and Stoyan Dechev’s Event Horizon calls on a mythical past to speak of an endangered future, while a sense of the personal-primordial is evident in Yunizar’s Induk Monster (Mother Monster) and the soapstone sculptures from Solange Pessoa’s Skull series.

The exhibition will also foreground colour, with sculptures by Rose Wylie, Jose´ Pedro Croft and Carlos Cruz-Diez, alongside works by Rasheed Araeen, Gisela Colo´n and Annie Morris that extend minimal and abstract sculptural vocabularies.

Frieze Sculpture opens in the English Gardens of Regent’s Park from 14th September – 31st October 2021 and is free to visit.