Posted on by Posted in London exhibitions 1 Comment ↓

The annual outdoor sculpture exhibition in Regent’s Park is returning this year, and this year’s selection of works addresses themes including architecture, geopolitical power structures and environmental concern. In addition, Serpentine will present Counterspace, marking the first time a public institution has participated in Frieze Sculpture.

Daniel Arsham’s Unearthed Bronze Eroded Melpomene presents remnants of a post-apocalyptic fictional archaeology and Stoyan Dechev’s Event Horizon calls on a mythical past to speak of an endangered future, while a sense of the personal-primordial is evident in Yunizar’s Induk Monster (Mother Monster) and the soapstone sculptures from Solange Pessoa’s Skull series.

The exhibition will also foreground colour, with sculptures by Rose Wylie, Jose´ Pedro Croft and Carlos Cruz-Diez, alongside works by Rasheed Araeen, Gisela Colo´n and Annie Morris that extend minimal and abstract sculptural vocabularies.

Frieze Sculpture opens in the English Gardens of Regent’s Park from 14th September – 31st October 2021 and is free to visit.

Daniel Arsham, Unearthed Bronze Eroded Melpomene, 2021. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Still not blocked says:
    6 September 2021 at 11:07 pm

    People engage with you on Twitter out of natural curiosity yet I witness you act like a rude prick for no reason. Your superiority complex is laughable when you’re also begging for money for your daily outings looking at brick walls. Sad bitter lonely man.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions