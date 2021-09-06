As the nights get darker, the project to light up the bridges across the Thames becomes easier to see, and there’s also a boat tour service to try out.

Launched in 2019, the project is expanded this year to include Blackfriars, Waterloo, Golden Jubilee, Westminster and Lambeth bridges, which have joined London Bridge, Cannon Street, Southwark and Millennium bridges, which were the initial bridges to undergo night-time lighting displays.

Thames Clippers have now launched an expanded tour of the nine bridges which form the world’s longest piece of public art. The boat tours leave Tower Pier at 9:30pm, and include City of London and Westminster Guides to give a talk about the bridges and the lighting project.

The tours run on either Thursdays or Saturdays until Thursday 30th December, with a special tour presented by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands (the British architectural practice behind the project) on Friday 24th September.

To book tickets, go here.