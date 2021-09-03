Felicity Kendal and Robert Lindsay are currently starring in the Cole Porter/P. G. Wodehouse classic at the Barbican, and there’s a sale on ticket prices at the moment.

Bon Voyage! It’s all hands on deck for the crew on the S.S. American, who are in for some rough seas. Kiss all smooth sailing goodbye. Etiquette is cast away through the portholes as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.

Anything Goes premiered on Broadway in 1934 and first transferred to the West End in 1935 and has been revived a number of times.

For this revival at the Barbican, Sutton Foster reprises her Tony Award-winning role of Reno Sweeney, which she played in the 2011 Broadway revival. Robert Lindsay portrays the role of Moonface Martin, along with Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney.

The show runs until 31st October 2021 and there’s currently a sale on tickets booked by 6th September.

Depending on your seating preference, you can save up to £80 on tickets.

The sale is valid for Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday performances excluding 28 Sept-10 Oct 2021, offering discounts on some seats and no booking fees on others.

More details and booking offers are here.