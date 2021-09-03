The Nothern line extension on the London Underground to Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station will open on the 20th September, TfL has confirmed.

Tube services on the extension will start on Monday 20 September, running from Kennington station on the Charing Cross branch. There will be an initial peak time service of six trains per hour on the extension, increasing to 12 trains per hour by mid-2022. There will be five trains per hour during off-peak times, doubling to 10 trains per hour next year.

Around 100 members of station staff are currently undertaking training to become familiar with the two new step-free Tube stations, and Northern line drivers are receiving instruction on the new route.

Earlier this year, Kennington station became a Zones 1 and 2 station so that people using the two new stations, which are both in Zone 1 wouldn’t have to pay extra to travel through Kennington, as it was a the time a Zone 2 station.

Work is also nearing completion on Art on the Underground’s new permanent artwork by London-based Brazilian artist Alexandre da Cunha, which is being installed at Battersea Power Station Underground station ahead of the launch.

Based on historical precedent, the first passenger train on the line is rarely the first thing in the morning, as there will be a publicity launch later in the morning, followed by passenger services. TfL says that it will confirm the time of the first passenger train to serve Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station closer to the opening date.

Northern line extension timeline

2014 : Secretary of State granted Transport and Works Act Order (November)

: Start of major construction works (November) 2017 : Two tunnel boring machines – Helen and Amy – launched at Battersea (March) and broke-through at Kennington (November) – named in honour of the first British astronaut, Helen Sharman, and British aviation pioneer, Amy Johnson, who was the first female pilot to fly solo from Britain to Australia

: Tunnelling work undertaken for new customer passageways linking platforms at Kennington Tube station 2019 : Completion of track installation throughout the NLE . Engineering train travels the length of the extension for the first time (June)

: Power supplied to stations (November) and energisation of track (December). Start of dynamic testing with first test passenger train travelling the length of the extension (December) 2021: Trial operations begin (July); start of passenger services on 20th September

The last major Tube extension was the Jubilee line extension, which opened, in phases, in 1999-2000.

Outside the stations, a number of schemes making it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport in the Nine Elms and Battersea areas are also nearing completion. These schemes include new pavements, seating and signage, tree planting and increased cycle parking. They also include the opening up of a Victorian railway arch in Nine Elms, known as Arch 42, to create a new walking route between Nine Elms station, Nine Elms Lane and the River Thames. Santander Cycles are also available to hire across the Nine Elms and Battersea area.