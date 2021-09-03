A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Night Tube Part 2: A Hard Day’s Night London Reconnections

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Building Whitechapel: Contractors explain challenges behind Crossrail’s complex station NCE (£)

Mainline / Overground

Network Rail and Lambeth Council are teaming up to create a masterplan for the redevelopment of Waterloo Station. SE1

Rail passengers have been warned they face another winter of discontent – after a series of weekend line closures were announced on Greater Anglia trains to London. Ipswich Star

South Western Railway (SWR) is changing its ticketing restrictions, potentially creating a significant fare rise for thousands of passengers, a campaign group has said. Surrey Live

Rail cuts will hit London’s recovery, bosses warn The Telegraph (£)

Miscellaneous

Give TfL ‘fair funding deal’ or risk capital’s recovery, London leaders plead CityAM

New numbers from TfL show that passenger numbers on London’s trains and buses are recovering from the pandemic, with the recovery stronger at weekends and evenings than during the working day. ianVisits

Thug jailed for spitting at London Tube staff at Embankment station Standard

Researchers at University of Portsmouth develop first algorithm to reduce train delays Portsmouth News

Pupils returning to school were on Wednesday warned they risked being unable to board a bus or Tube if they failed to wear a mask. Standard

And finally: All but one London Underground line sees pandemic rental decline Property Reporter

—

The image above is from Sept 2012: British Railway’s Art-Deco Style Electrical Control Room