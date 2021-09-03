A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Night Tube Part 2: A Hard Day’s Night London Reconnections
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Building Whitechapel: Contractors explain challenges behind Crossrail’s complex station NCE (£)
Mainline / Overground
Network Rail and Lambeth Council are teaming up to create a masterplan for the redevelopment of Waterloo Station. SE1
Rail passengers have been warned they face another winter of discontent – after a series of weekend line closures were announced on Greater Anglia trains to London. Ipswich Star
South Western Railway (SWR) is changing its ticketing restrictions, potentially creating a significant fare rise for thousands of passengers, a campaign group has said. Surrey Live
Rail cuts will hit London’s recovery, bosses warn The Telegraph (£)
Miscellaneous
Give TfL ‘fair funding deal’ or risk capital’s recovery, London leaders plead CityAM
New numbers from TfL show that passenger numbers on London’s trains and buses are recovering from the pandemic, with the recovery stronger at weekends and evenings than during the working day. ianVisits
Thug jailed for spitting at London Tube staff at Embankment station Standard
Researchers at University of Portsmouth develop first algorithm to reduce train delays Portsmouth News
Pupils returning to school were on Wednesday warned they risked being unable to board a bus or Tube if they failed to wear a mask. Standard
And finally: All but one London Underground line sees pandemic rental decline Property Reporter
—
The image above is from Sept 2012: British Railway’s Art-Deco Style Electrical Control Room
Thanks as ever. Shame I can’t see the Building Whitechapel article, looks interesting.