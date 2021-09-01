Take a boat ride across the Thames following a laser beam that’s carrying music to the far shore. That’s the theory of this art installation that takes place through October and November, which might be really interesting, or might just be a return trip across the Thames in a boat.

The art, Sonic Ray is by Jem Finer and Artangel and is said to project the sound of Longplayer, a centuries-long piece of music, through a beam of light across the Thames between two locations linked via a short boat ride.

You can start your journey at either the Trinity Buoy Wharf Lighthouse on the north side of the Thames, or at or Richard Wilson’s sculpture ‘Slice of Reality’ on the Greenwich Peninsula.

The boat ride costs £7.50 standard /£5 concession and you can start on either side of the Thames and will be returned back to your start point.

Tickets need to be booked in advance from here.