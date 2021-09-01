Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Take a boat ride across the Thames following a laser beam that’s carrying music to the far shore. That’s the theory of this art installation that takes place through October and November, which might be really interesting, or might just be a return trip across the Thames in a boat.

The art, Sonic Ray is by Jem Finer and Artangel and is said to project the sound of Longplayer, a centuries-long piece of music, through a beam of light across the Thames between two locations linked via a short boat ride.

Sonic Ray

You can start your journey at either the Trinity Buoy Wharf Lighthouse on the north side of the Thames, or at or Richard Wilson’s sculpture ‘Slice of Reality’ on the Greenwich Peninsula.

The boat ride costs £7.50 standard /£5 concession and you can start on either side of the Thames and will be returned back to your start point.

Tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert